Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $634,000 Stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) by 131.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,882 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 1.19% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FUMB. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,719,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,343,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 57,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 19,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF stock opened at $20.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.09. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $19.37 and a 52 week high of $20.75.

