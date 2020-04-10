Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $68,000 in Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,180 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 25.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Concrete Pumping stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.38.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BBCP shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.96.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

