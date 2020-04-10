Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $84,000 Stock Holdings in SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,271 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in SRC Energy were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRCI. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SRC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SRC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SRC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SRC Energy by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 20,536 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SRC Energy by 5,540.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 22,661 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SRC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SRC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of SRCI opened at $4.00 on Friday. SRC Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $6.99.

About SRC Energy

SRC Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88 million barrels of oil and condensate, 771.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 89.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 985 net producing wells, as well as had 95,200 gross and 86,200 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

