11,822 Shares in Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $400,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Redmile Group, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $460,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 121,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,391 in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NLTX opened at $11.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.53. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $13.71.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.15. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

