Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes $201,000 Position in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 2,925.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $53.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet cut Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $46.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Boot Barn from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $15.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.98.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.