Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 99.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,763,407 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 273.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HCSG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.21.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.62. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $34.98.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $446.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.52 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 14.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.201 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.10%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.