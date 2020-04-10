15,490 Shares in Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,740,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $386,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 454,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 153,054 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ORTX opened at $8.59 on Friday. Orchard Therapeutics PLC – has a one year low of $5.17 and a one year high of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a current ratio of 6.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.80.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics PLC – will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

15,490 Shares in Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC
