Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 85.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,052 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 64,645 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $14.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $21.72. The firm has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VOD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

