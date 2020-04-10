Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes $216,000 Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. August Capital Management V L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,231,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $571,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $1,522,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $5,604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BILL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. First Analysis assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bill.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

NYSE BILL opened at $42.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.45. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $64.12.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Bill.com Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

