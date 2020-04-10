Relx (LON:REL) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,850

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Relx (LON:REL) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from GBX 2,250 ($29.60) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 3.27% from the stock’s previous close.

REL has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Relx from GBX 2,060 ($27.10) to GBX 1,991 ($26.19) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Relx from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup raised Relx to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Relx from GBX 2,225 ($29.27) to GBX 2,148 ($28.26) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,978.55 ($26.03).

LON REL opened at GBX 1,791.50 ($23.57) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,755.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,866.27. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion and a PE ratio of 23.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.11. Relx has a 12 month low of GBX 1,382.86 ($18.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,109 ($27.74).

In related news, insider Erik Engstrom sold 32,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,073 ($27.27), for a total transaction of £670,988.64 ($882,647.51).

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Analyst Recommendations for Relx (LON:REL)

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Relx Price Target Cut to GBX 1,850
Relx Price Target Cut to GBX 1,850
Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys New Shares in FormFactor, Inc.
Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys New Shares in FormFactor, Inc.
Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys New Shares in KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc
Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys New Shares in KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc
Douglas Robinson Sells 1,841 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. Stock
Douglas Robinson Sells 1,841 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. Stock
Compass Ion Advisors LLC Has $339,000 Stake in Apple Inc.
Compass Ion Advisors LLC Has $339,000 Stake in Apple Inc.
3,072 Shares in Duke Energy Corp Acquired by Charles Schwab Trust Co
3,072 Shares in Duke Energy Corp Acquired by Charles Schwab Trust Co


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report