Relx (LON:REL) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,850

Relx (LON:REL) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from GBX 2,250 ($29.60) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 3.27% from the stock’s previous close.

REL has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Relx from GBX 2,060 ($27.10) to GBX 1,991 ($26.19) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Relx from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup raised Relx to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Relx from GBX 2,225 ($29.27) to GBX 2,148 ($28.26) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,978.55 ($26.03).

LON REL opened at GBX 1,791.50 ($23.57) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,755.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,866.27. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion and a PE ratio of 23.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.11. Relx has a 12 month low of GBX 1,382.86 ($18.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,109 ($27.74).

In related news, insider Erik Engstrom sold 32,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,073 ($27.27), for a total transaction of £670,988.64 ($882,647.51).

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

