Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys New Shares in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after buying an additional 1,020,572 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in FormFactor by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,329,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,431,000 after buying an additional 32,305 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in FormFactor by 4.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in FormFactor by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in FormFactor during the third quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FORM opened at $21.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.07. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.58.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $178.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.99 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of FormFactor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. FormFactor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

In other FormFactor news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $259,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at $933,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $351,368.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,108,196.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,269. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.