Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys New Shares in KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 41,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.17% of KLX Energy Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLXE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in KLX Energy Services by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 693,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 343,947 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in KLX Energy Services in the third quarter valued at $2,908,000. Boston Partners grew its position in KLX Energy Services by 1,113.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 199,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 183,392 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in KLX Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at $790,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at $3,042,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KLXE opened at $1.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.53. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $29.50.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.90 million. KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 17.72%. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

KLXE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. G.Research cut shares of KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of KLX Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Gabelli cut shares of KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. KLX Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

In related news, VP Gary J. Roberts bought 217,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $274,000.86. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

