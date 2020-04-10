Douglas Robinson Sells 1,841 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $73,198.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,074,417.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

VRNT stock opened at $41.63 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $63.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.05). Verint Systems had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Verint Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,225,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,825,000 after acquiring an additional 344,493 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 341,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,615,000 after acquiring an additional 31,825 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

