Compass Ion Advisors LLC Has $339,000 Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,334 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.6% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $466,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 171,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,511,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 4.1% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $3,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,553 shares of company stock worth $21,207,018 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Maxim Group upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Macquarie cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.63.

Shares of AAPL opened at $267.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $269.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,172.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

