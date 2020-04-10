3,072 Shares in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Acquired by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Savior LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.62.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $90.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.59.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,901 shares of company stock worth $1,548,709. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

