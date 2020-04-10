Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 369,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,304,000 after purchasing an additional 15,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 45,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $145.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.16. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.51 and a 200 day moving average of $126.56.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $1,968,435.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,849,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $28,478,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,741,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,800,975,987.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 836,657 shares of company stock valued at $118,138,971. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus increased their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.03.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

