Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Acquires 9,456 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,507 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,456 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 1.05% of American Software worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of American Software in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of American Software in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Software in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get American Software alerts:

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 12,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $203,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,638.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $338,760.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. B. Riley upgraded American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $15.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.64 million, a P/E ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.22. American Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $19.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 million. American Software had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 7.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.14%.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA).

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.