Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,957,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,439,000 after buying an additional 331,061 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,342,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,286,000 after purchasing an additional 695,443 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,676,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,455 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,054,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,404,000 after purchasing an additional 487,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,233,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,235,000 after purchasing an additional 241,874 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMC stock opened at $96.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.33 and a fifty-two week high of $119.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.73 and a 200-day moving average of $104.77.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.25.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

