Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.0% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price (up from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,338.12.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,042.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,011.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,920.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1,851.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total transaction of $54,121,909.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,239,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 724,962 shares of company stock worth $1,482,615,847 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.