Jennifer Newstead Sells 97 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.89, for a total value of $16,673.33. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,887.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 31st, Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total value of $16,053.50.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $15,029.18.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.80, for a total value of $14,627.60.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.76, for a total value of $16,951.72.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total value of $19,041.10.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $19,610.49.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Jennifer Newstead sold 266 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $55,897.24.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total value of $53,690.00.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total value of $56,196.40.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80.

Shares of FB stock opened at $175.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $496.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Facebook from $270.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Facebook from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

