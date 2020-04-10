Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Shares Gap Up to $4.12

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.21, but opened at $4.12. Two Harbors Investment shares last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 13,144,358 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TWO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.46.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average is $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $71.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.50 million. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CIO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,146 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $108,118.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 102,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,105.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 5,262 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $79,719.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,553.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,286 shares of company stock valued at $427,812. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.