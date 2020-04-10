Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,094 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PATK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Patrick Industries by 724.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 634,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,281,000 after acquiring an additional 557,806 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,460,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,827,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 354,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,599,000 after purchasing an additional 86,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $3,734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti decreased their price target on Patrick Industries from $74.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Patrick Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patrick Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

PATK opened at $33.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $784.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.22. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $549.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.56 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $119,150.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 596,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,517,675.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $555,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 599,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,271,403.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 13,614 shares of company stock valued at $654,689 and sold 87,401 shares valued at $4,839,209. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

