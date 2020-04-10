Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires New Shares in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA)

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STSA. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 936.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Satsuma Pharmaceuticals news, insider Detlef Albrecht sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $27,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,633.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ STSA opened at $18.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.26. The firm has a market cap of $293.58 million and a P/E ratio of -3.77. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $33.48. The company has a quick ratio of 14.40, a current ratio of 14.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. As a group, research analysts expect that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA)

Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Patrick Industries, Inc. Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC
Patrick Industries, Inc. Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC
Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires New Shares in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals
Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires New Shares in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals
Houlihan Lokey Inc Stock Holdings Cut by Janus Henderson Group PLC
Houlihan Lokey Inc Stock Holdings Cut by Janus Henderson Group PLC
Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $273,000 Stock Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc.
Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $273,000 Stock Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc.
Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stake in Virtu Financial Inc
Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stake in Virtu Financial Inc
Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $282,000 Position in Cavco Industries, Inc.
Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $282,000 Position in Cavco Industries, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report