Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires New Shares in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STSA. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 936.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Satsuma Pharmaceuticals news, insider Detlef Albrecht sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $27,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,633.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ STSA opened at $18.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.26. The firm has a market cap of $293.58 million and a P/E ratio of -3.77. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $33.48. The company has a quick ratio of 14.40, a current ratio of 14.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. As a group, research analysts expect that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

