Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Stock Holdings Cut by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 60,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 233,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,409,000 after acquiring an additional 76,349 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $56.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $59.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.69.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $333.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.44.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 12,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $587,965.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,046 shares in the company, valued at $587,965.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $742,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $742,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,364 shares of company stock worth $7,079,489. Corporate insiders own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

