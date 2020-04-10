Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $273,000 Stock Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBSS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,912,000 after purchasing an additional 86,188 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 128,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,774,000 after acquiring an additional 46,638 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 191,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 41,324 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 253.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 32,421 shares during the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JBSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday.

JBSS stock opened at $84.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.15. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.35 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.84 million, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.48.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $246.42 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 21.62%.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

