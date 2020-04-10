Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stake in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.10 and a beta of -0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.68. Virtu Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $26.57.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Virtu Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

Several research firms have commented on VIRT. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Compass Point upgraded Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.19.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

