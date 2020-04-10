Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $282,000 Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,444 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVCO. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVCO shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $215.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of Cavco Industries stock opened at $140.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.74 and a 200-day moving average of $193.63. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.58 and a 1-year high of $236.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.73.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.24. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

