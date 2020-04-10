Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases Shares of 26,928 Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 2,503.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 25,037 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on STRO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

Shares of NASDAQ STRO opened at $10.05 on Friday. Sutro Biopharma Inc has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.41. The stock has a market cap of $222.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.59.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 million. On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma Inc will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.