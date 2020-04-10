Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stock Position in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 97.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,172 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 191,102 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Popular by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,928,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,274,000 after acquiring an additional 461,268 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Popular by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,377,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,679,000 after acquiring an additional 430,092 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Popular by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,621,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,766,000 after acquiring an additional 358,666 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Popular by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 553,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,519,000 after acquiring an additional 333,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Popular by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 514,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,214,000 after acquiring an additional 305,334 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BPOP opened at $39.07 on Friday. Popular Inc has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.36.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $619.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.25 million. Popular had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 11.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Popular Inc will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 18th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Popular from $66.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Popular from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Popular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

