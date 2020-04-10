Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases Shares of 15,915 Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,915 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,393 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $584,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,049,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 337.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 622,370 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after acquiring an additional 76,895 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KALV opened at $9.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.13. The company has a market capitalization of $156.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.37. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $29.96.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.26). Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.17% and a negative net margin of 263.38%. The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.69.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

