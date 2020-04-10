Jane Street Group LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

CTB stock opened at $21.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $750.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

CTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

