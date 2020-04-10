Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMF)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPMF. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $17,255,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $931,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 70,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares during the last quarter.

JPMF opened at $20.92 on Friday. JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $28.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.70.

