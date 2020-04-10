Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF (BATS:IEIH)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF (BATS:IEIH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Shares of BATS IEIH opened at $26.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1039 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

