Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF (BATS:IEIH)

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF (BATS:IEIH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Shares of BATS IEIH opened at $26.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1039 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Patrick Industries, Inc. Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC
Patrick Industries, Inc. Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC
Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires New Shares in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals
Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires New Shares in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals
Houlihan Lokey Inc Stock Holdings Cut by Janus Henderson Group PLC
Houlihan Lokey Inc Stock Holdings Cut by Janus Henderson Group PLC
Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $273,000 Stock Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc.
Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $273,000 Stock Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc.
Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stake in Virtu Financial Inc
Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stake in Virtu Financial Inc
Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $282,000 Position in Cavco Industries, Inc.
Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $282,000 Position in Cavco Industries, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report