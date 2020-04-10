Jane Street Group LLC Sells 3,332 Shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,914 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,332 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in IBERIABANK were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,658,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,865,000 after acquiring an additional 125,504 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in IBERIABANK by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 519,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,861,000 after buying an additional 74,633 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in IBERIABANK by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,816,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in IBERIABANK by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 478,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,054,000 after buying an additional 14,694 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in IBERIABANK by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 457,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,272,000 after buying an additional 66,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In other IBERIABANK news, Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown sold 11,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $834,506.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,661,616.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBKC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded IBERIABANK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub lowered IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on IBERIABANK from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of IBERIABANK in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IBERIABANK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKC opened at $42.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. IBERIABANK Corp has a 1-year low of $25.65 and a 1-year high of $81.86. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.77.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.11). IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $293.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. IBERIABANK’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IBERIABANK Corp will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio is 26.82%.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

