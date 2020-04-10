Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYBS)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYBS) by 79.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,484 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 1x Shares worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 1x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,000.

Shares of TYBS stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.71. Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 1x Shares has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $20.08.

