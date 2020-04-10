Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYBS)

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYBS) by 79.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,484 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 1x Shares worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 1x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,000.

Shares of TYBS stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.71. Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 1x Shares has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $20.08.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 1x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 1x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Patrick Industries, Inc. Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC
Patrick Industries, Inc. Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC
Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires New Shares in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals
Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires New Shares in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals
Houlihan Lokey Inc Stock Holdings Cut by Janus Henderson Group PLC
Houlihan Lokey Inc Stock Holdings Cut by Janus Henderson Group PLC
Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $273,000 Stock Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc.
Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $273,000 Stock Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc.
Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stake in Virtu Financial Inc
Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stake in Virtu Financial Inc
Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $282,000 Position in Cavco Industries, Inc.
Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $282,000 Position in Cavco Industries, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report