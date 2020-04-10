Jane Street Group LLC Invests $219,000 in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 634.7% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $49.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

LEG opened at $29.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.70 and its 200-day moving average is $44.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.03 and a twelve month high of $55.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.