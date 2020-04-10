Jane Street Group LLC Trims Position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) by 82.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,562 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 67.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSA opened at $35.73 on Friday. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th.

