Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV)

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2020

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,862 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Central European Media Enterprises were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CETV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Central European Media Enterprises by 12.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 569,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Central European Media Enterprises by 6.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,843,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 115,143 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Central European Media Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Central European Media Enterprises by 1,382.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 441,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 411,490 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in Central European Media Enterprises by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 230,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 80,694 shares during the period. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Central European Media Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered Central European Media Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Central European Media Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

CETV opened at $3.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $819.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.23. Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $5.03.

Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Central European Media Enterprises had a return on equity of 42.79% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter.

Central European Media Enterprises Company Profile

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic, and Slovenia. It broadcasts a total of 31 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides television content through various portals, including Voyo, a subscription video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites, as well as operates a portfolio of digital media products that complement its news programming and other television station-related brands.

