Direxion Small Cap Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:SMLL) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in Direxion Small Cap Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:SMLL) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,989 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 6.20% of Direxion Small Cap Bull 2x Shares worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Direxion Small Cap Bull 2x Shares by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SMLL opened at $26.22 on Friday. Direxion Small Cap Bull 2x Shares has a one year low of $16.37 and a one year high of $55.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.15.

