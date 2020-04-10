Jane Street Group LLC Sells 150 Shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 204,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,678,000 after purchasing an additional 59,713 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 7,759.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after buying an additional 37,243 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,750,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,988,000 after purchasing an additional 22,101 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after buying an additional 17,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

KWR opened at $144.59 on Friday. Quaker Chemical Corp has a 12-month low of $108.14 and a 12-month high of $224.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.47.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $391.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KWR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Quaker Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

