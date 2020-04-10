Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 54,581 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Stanley J. Sutula III purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $54,620 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

PBI opened at $2.19 on Friday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.98 million, a P/E ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.12.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 110.36%. The business had revenue of $831.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Pitney Bowes’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

