Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 23,237 Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,237 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,396,000 after buying an additional 178,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,349,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after buying an additional 117,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,143,572 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,784,000 after buying an additional 306,550 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 957,388 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after buying an additional 201,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 7,306.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 749,818 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after buying an additional 739,694 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Petroleum stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Berry Petroleum Company LLC has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $13.29. The stock has a market cap of $177.78 million, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 2.75.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Berry Petroleum had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $118.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Berry Petroleum Company LLC will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Berry Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

BRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Berry Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Berry Petroleum from $12.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Berry Petroleum from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Berry Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.59.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

