Jane Street Group LLC Takes $222,000 Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 5,725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

ESE stock opened at $78.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.98. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $62.64 and a one year high of $107.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.34.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $171.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

In other news, SVP Alyson S. Barclay sold 6,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $640,540.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sidoti started coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

