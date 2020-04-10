Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Shares in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENS. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at $14,966,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,922,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in EnerSys by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 312,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,415,000 after purchasing an additional 122,447 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in EnerSys by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,520,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,750,000 after purchasing an additional 88,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in EnerSys by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 316,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,704,000 after buying an additional 58,815 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $55.25 on Friday. EnerSys has a one year low of $35.21 and a one year high of $78.97. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.76.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). EnerSys had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $763.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ENS shares. ValuEngine cut EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on EnerSys from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti dropped their price objective on EnerSys from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered EnerSys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. EnerSys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

About EnerSys

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.