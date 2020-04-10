3,168 Shares in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,168 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $75.09 on Friday. Mercury Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $89.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 63.64, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.27.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $193.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.08 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRCY. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.40.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total value of $411,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,063 shares in the company, valued at $19,146,124.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $1,399,625. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

