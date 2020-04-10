Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 18,274 Credit Suisse S&P MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPO)

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2020

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse S&P MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Separately, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Credit Suisse S&P MLP ETN by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 44,982 shares during the period.

Shares of MLPO opened at $4.98 on Friday. Credit Suisse S&P MLP ETN has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $14.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.82.

