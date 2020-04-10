Jane Street Group LLC Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) by 58.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,108 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 351.0% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the 3rd quarter worth $1,303,000.

NYSEARCA TWM opened at $15.79 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $30.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.0207 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

About ProShares UltraShort Russell2000

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

