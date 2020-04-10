Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2020

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Kaman in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kaman by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kaman in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

KAMN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Kaman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Kaman from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Kaman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

In related news, CEO Neal J. Keating acquired 1,750 shares of Kaman stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.23 per share, with a total value of $98,402.50. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KAMN opened at $40.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.12. Kaman Co. has a 1 year low of $29.38 and a 1 year high of $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $237.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.59 million. Kaman had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kaman Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.08%.

Kaman Profile

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Kaman (NYSE:KAMN)

