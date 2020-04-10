Jane Street Group LLC Takes $224,000 Position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DYNF. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 959.8% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 267.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 93,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 68,257 shares during the period.

DYNF opened at $23.90 on Friday. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $18.99 and a twelve month high of $29.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.1139 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

