Jane Street Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI) by 59.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,849 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.41% of IQ Real Return ETF worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in IQ Real Return ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,632,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the period.

Shares of CPI stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average is $27.79. IQ Real Return ETF has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $28.52.

CPI Inflation Hedged ETF seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the IQ CPI Inflation Hedged Index. The Index seeks to provide a hedge against the United States inflation rate by providing a real return or a return above the rate of inflation, as represented by the Consumer Price Index, which is published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is a measure of the average change in prices over time of goods and services purchased by households.

