Jane Street Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI)

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI) by 59.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,849 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.41% of IQ Real Return ETF worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in IQ Real Return ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,632,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the period.

Shares of CPI stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average is $27.79. IQ Real Return ETF has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $28.52.

About IQ Real Return ETF

CPI Inflation Hedged ETF seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the IQ CPI Inflation Hedged Index. The Index seeks to provide a hedge against the United States inflation rate by providing a real return or a return above the rate of inflation, as represented by the Consumer Price Index, which is published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is a measure of the average change in prices over time of goods and services purchased by households.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Real Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Real Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Kaman Co.
Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Kaman Co.
Jane Street Group LLC Takes $224,000 Position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF
Jane Street Group LLC Takes $224,000 Position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF
Jane Street Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in IQ Real Return ETF
Jane Street Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in IQ Real Return ETF
Jane Street Group LLC Has $226,000 Stock Position in Principal Millennials Index ETF
Jane Street Group LLC Has $226,000 Stock Position in Principal Millennials Index ETF
Fidelity Total Bond ETF Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC
Fidelity Total Bond ETF Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC
Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc
Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report